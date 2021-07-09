Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZWRKU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,557,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,992,000.

Z-Work Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. 7,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

