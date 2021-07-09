Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Research Alliance Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,529,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,200,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,150,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

