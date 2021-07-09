Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAAU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

OTCMKTS SSAAU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,772. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.