Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fan Yu acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $4,569,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,659,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,715. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

