Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTKU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,634,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPTKU remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,447. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

