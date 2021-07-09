Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 224,855 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSAGU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,830,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,353,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,390,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,967,000.

PSAGU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,326. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

