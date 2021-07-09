Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 248,534 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCICU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of JCICU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 5,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.