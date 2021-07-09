Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 332,827 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 332,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGACU. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,500,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,500,000.

OTCMKTS:LGACU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

