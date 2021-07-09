Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

OTCMKTS:XPDIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 1,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,740. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

