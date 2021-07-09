Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

OTCMKTS:KIIIU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 365,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

