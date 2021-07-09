Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000.

OTCMKTS:KLAQU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 4,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,790. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

