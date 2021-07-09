Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,480,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $10,240,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,759,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,696,000.

Shares of CM Life Sciences II stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,405. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

