Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRACU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,407,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,347,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,094. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

