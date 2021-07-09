Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,315,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $111,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $371,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,628,000.

OTCMKTS ASAXU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,997. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

