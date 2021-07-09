Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $3,750,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock remained flat at $$10.13 during trading on Friday. 134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,253. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

