Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,984,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFFVU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 54,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

