Context Capital Management LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 413,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $2,606,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,425,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

NASDAQ:FMIVU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.