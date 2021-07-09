Context Capital Management LLC Invests $5.18 Million in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 514,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000.

OTCMKTS:PRSRU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

