Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARYD traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.86. 6,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,114. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

