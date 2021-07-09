Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAOU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $621,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $1,271,000.

Shares of LMAOU stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 1,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,106. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

