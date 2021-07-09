Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $989,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Shares of DTOCU stock remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.