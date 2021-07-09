Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,178,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 22,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,944. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

