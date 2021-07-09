Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 373,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of JOFFU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

