Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 229,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $686,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $4,960,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $1,984,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $983,000.

NASDAQ CFFEU remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

