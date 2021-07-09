Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDTX. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

