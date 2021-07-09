Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITQRU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,591. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

