Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of PLMIU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.