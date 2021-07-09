Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,800. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

