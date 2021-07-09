Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 430,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 2,774,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.