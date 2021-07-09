Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $4,236,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $690,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

