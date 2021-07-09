Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,538,000.

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 21,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,522. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

