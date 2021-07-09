Context Capital Management LLC Sells 61,518 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Context Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,518 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $4,143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $3,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $4,757,000.

Shares of IIIIU stock remained flat at $$10.12 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

