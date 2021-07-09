Context Capital Management LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCAHU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000.

LCAHU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,584. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

