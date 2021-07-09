Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWETU. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $660,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SWETU remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,634. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.