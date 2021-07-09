Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIOTU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOTU remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,832. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

