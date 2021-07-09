Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 410,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $246,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $538,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

DDMX remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

