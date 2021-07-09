Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 163,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $352,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLCAU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 1,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,705. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.