Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

PGRWU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

