CONTRACOIN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $169,658.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $5.64 million and $169,658.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001050 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00255411 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,709,638 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.