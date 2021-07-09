Contrasting ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -2.22% -0.30% -0.21% Tele2 AB (publ) 26.89% 23.11% 9.78%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ATN International and Tele2 AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tele2 AB (publ) 0 5 3 0 2.38

ATN International currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.01%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Tele2 AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATN International and Tele2 AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $455.44 million 1.59 -$14.12 million ($0.36) -126.67 Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.14 $807.47 million $0.57 11.93

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tele2 AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. ATN International pays out -188.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ATN International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats ATN International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. This segment also offers managed information technology services to enterprise customers; and long-distance, transport and access, and roaming services to other telecom providers. The US Telecom segment provides carrier services, such as wholesale roaming services; fixed, mobility, and managed services to retail and enterprise customers; private network services to enterprise customers, municipalities, and other service providers; and site maintenance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to commercial and industrial customers in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2020, it operated fourteen retail stores in US Telecom segment and twenty two retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and Internet of things solutions, such as connectivity solutions, APN/VPN connections, SIM cards, professional services, and education and training services. It has operations in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Germany. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

