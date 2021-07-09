Contrasting Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) & DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

DENSO has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DENSO and Domino’s Pizza Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 0 1 1 3.50 Domino’s Pizza Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. DENSO pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 2.59% 3.44% 1.97% Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DENSO and Domino’s Pizza Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $46.57 billion 1.12 $1.18 billion $0.76 43.47 Domino’s Pizza Group $649.05 million 4.05 $16.73 million N/A N/A

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DENSO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DENSO beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves. The company also provides hybrid and electric car drive systems, power supply and related products, and starting system parts, such as alternators and starters; electric power steering motors, control brake motors, and electric control units (ECUs); windshield wiper systems, power window motors, engine control motors, and blower fans; motor generators and lithium-ion battery packs; cockpit products, such as humanÂ-machine interface control units, meters, head-up displays, air-conditioning panels, and driver status monitors; and connected products and services, including telematics control units, electronic toll collection 2.0 on-board devices, and road-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communication devices. In addition, it offers electronic systems and platforms; vision and millimeter-wave radar sensors, sonar sensors, driving-support ECUs, and sensors and ECUs for airbags; electronics and retrofitted products; and microelectronic devices comprising power cards, semiconductor sensors, and application specific integrated circuit. Further, the company provides automated modules, vertical articulated and collaborative robots, IoT data servers, barcode and 2D handy terminals, and QR and RFID payment and recognition solutions. Additionally, it offers consulting and cloud services for horticultural facilities; and in-vehicle refrigeration units. DENSO Corporation has an alliance agreement with Honeywell International Inc. focusing on electric propulsion units for various aerospace needs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Kariya, Japan.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

