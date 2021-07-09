Contrasting Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 21.77% 10.18% 5.90% Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

78.2% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmont and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.50 billion 4.46 $2.83 billion $2.66 24.05 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 16.28 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -8.07

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Newmont and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 4 7 0 2.64 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Newmont presently has a consensus target price of $69.18, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 103.65%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Newmont.

Volatility and Risk

Newmont has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmont beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

