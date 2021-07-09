Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

