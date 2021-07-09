Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 25,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 203,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,020. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

