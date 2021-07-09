Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $118.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $118.70 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $115.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $484.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.67 million to $487.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.32. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Core Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

