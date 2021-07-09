CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 128,860 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,860 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 18,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,471. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

