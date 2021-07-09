CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 22,314 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $2,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 307,204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $4,924,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

COG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.