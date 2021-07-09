CorionX (CORX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $458,594.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. CorionX has a market capitalization of $208,230.41 and approximately $458,594.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.08 or 0.00893710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005326 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,261,252 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

