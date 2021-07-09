Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 2,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 45,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.