Corra.Finance One Day Volume Tops $35,313.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.68 or 0.00031509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 49% against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $35,313.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.79 or 1.00099947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00952085 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

